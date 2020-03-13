Marshall Space Flight Center: Employee was near coronavirus patient off-site; remote work urged

Out of caution regarding the spread of Covid-19, Marshall Space Flight Center is requesting employees who can work remotely to do so for the next 14 days.

In a statement from Director Jody Singer to employees, she stated, "We were informed today that one of our employees has been in direct contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Proactive measures are underway and the employee, and co-workers who were in close contact with that employee, are self-quarantining."

She emphasized in the statement that "no on-site employee has tested positive for the virus."

MSFC will continue to update its employees on the status of the virus. Singer encouraged workers to "stay in close contact with your supervisor."