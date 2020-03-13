Clear
Marshall Space Flight Center: Employee was near coronavirus patient off-site; remote work urged

Credit: NASA/Fred Deaton

Marshall Space Flight Center Director Jody Singer confirmed that no one at Marshall has tested positive for Covid-19.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 5:30 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 5:47 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Out of caution regarding the spread of Covid-19, Marshall Space Flight Center is requesting employees who can work remotely to do so for the next 14 days.

In a statement from Director Jody Singer to employees, she stated, "We were informed today that one of our employees has been in direct contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Proactive measures are underway and the employee, and co-workers who were in close contact with that employee, are self-quarantining."

She emphasized in the statement that "no on-site employee has tested positive for the virus."

MSFC will continue to update its employees on the status of the virus. Singer encouraged workers to "stay in close contact with your supervisor."

