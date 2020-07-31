Marshall Space Flight Center moving to less-restrictive operation rules

Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville announced Friday that it will transition from Stage 4 to Stage 3 of the NASA Framework for Return to On-Site Work on Monday.

This allows some limited on-site work, the re-opening of day care centers and more. (See those details HERE)

The center moved to Stage 4 when coronavirus cases began to increase in Alabama.

“Despite an increase in coronavirus cases across Alabama this month, we’ve actually seen a sustained downward trend of new infections in Madison and surrounding counties, and transitioning to Stage 3 allows us to continue making progress on our mission by allowing more on-site mission critical and essential work,” said Shannon Ridinger Segovia, the center’s spokesperson.

“Now that we better understand how to mitigate the risk of coronavirus transmission, we are confident we can conduct work safely with the precautions we have put in place.”

Center Director Jody Singer released this statement:

After careful consideration and consultation with agency leadership and other appropriate officials, Marshall Space Flight Center will transition from Stage 4 to Stage 3 of the NASA Framework for Return to On-Site Work on Monday, Aug. 3.

Since the onset of this pandemic, the health and safety of the Marshall Team has been our top priority. We are continuing to take informed, deliberate steps to ensure the safety and health of our employees, as well as that of our families and community.

Marshall will remain in mandatory telework status. Access to the center will remain restricted to those allowed on-site for approved mission-critical and mission-essential work. Center leadership approval is required for all on-site work and employees will be notified by their supervisor if their work activities are approved to return on-site.

Increasing on-site work will be a gradual process, as center leadership is conducting thorough facility and work-area reviews to ensure all available protective measures can be implemented effectively before making these decisions. Protective measures include work areas that minimize physical interaction with other employees and ample supply and access to hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment.

Each of us have a part to play in safety during this time. All on-site employees will continue to follow the Safe at Work Protocol Guidelines, and continue to practice good health and safety measures, such as washing hands and wearing face coverings.

I want thank those who are working on-site for their dedication to protecting astronauts, maintaining our facilities and completing critical-path tasks. The dedication our employees have shown ensuring our mission continues during the COVID-19 pandemic has been remarkable.

I am incredibly proud to be a part of this talented team and I look forward seeing all employees again when it is safe to do so!

Jody Singer, Marshall Space Flight Center Director