Marshall Medical Centers, working to keep up with the number of patients needing ICU care

Not a single hospital in the state of Alabama has an ICU bed available. 45% of Alabamians in the ICU, are infected with the coronavirus.

Marshall Medical Center North and South mirror other hospitals across our state.

"We're holding several ICU patients in our emergency departments," said Chief Nursing Officer of Marshall Medical Centers, Kathy Woodruff. "Which means these are patients that need the ICU, but since we have no ICU beds, therefore they stay in the emergency department as ICU patients."

Woodruff said it's getting hard to keep up with the pace of patients they're seeing.

Marshall Medical Center North has a total of 8 ICU beds, all of which are being used by COVID patients. Meanwhile, Marshall Medical Center South has 12 ICU beds, half are being used by COVID patients.

"Everything outside the hospital is just normal," said Woodruff.

People on the outside, don't always see what's going on inside of hospital walls.

"People are doing what they want, which is fine, there's controversy around everything, but if I could give one message to the public it would be to have some grace," said Woodruff.

Woodruff said much of the Marshall County community has shown compassion to healthcare workers but she asks that people continue to practice safety measures, that will help combat the virus.

Those measures are: washing your hands, social distancing, and wearing a mask.

"We're not asking people to hunker down in their homes because that's not realistic, but a little bit of common sense may decrease some of the exposures that we've had, therefore, decreasing some of the patients we're taking care of," said Woodruff.