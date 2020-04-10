Marshall Medical Centers take extra steps to take care of staff

With more than 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Marshall County as of Friday morning, hospitals are taking extra precautions to keep their staff safe.

A video posted on the Marshall Medical Centers Facebook page explains what they're doing differently at both of their hospitals in Guntersville and Boaz.

The chief nursing officer said they've done a lot of training to prepare for a possible surge in coronavirus patients over the next few weeks.

No visitors are allowed at the hospital. Only in extraordinary circumstances will visitors be allowed, and they will be pre-screened. The hospitals have started a support group that meets three times a week.

"Everyone has been wonderful. Everyone has pulled together. We've pulled together as a team to find out what we can do for each other, how we can help each other out, and it's just been tremendous," said Marshall Medical Centers' Chief Nursing Officer, Kathy Woodruff.

In the video, she also thanked the community for their encouragement and for donating supplies like masks and food.