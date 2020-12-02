Marshall Medical Centers suspends elective outpatient surgeries due to coronavirus

Marshall Medical Centers is suspending elective outpatient surgeries due to the increase of ICU patients with coronavirus.

The hospital provided a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that it’s implemented its contingency surge plan as the number of coronavirus-positive patients continues to rise.

The suspension went into effect on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

According to the hospital, "In order to increase intensive care capacity, beds in the post-anesthesia care units (PACU) at both hospitals have been converted to ICU beds.” It says this creates five more beds at Marshall Medical Center North and six at Marshall Medical Center South.

Nurses from the surgical teams will provide care in support of the increased number of ICU beds.

Marshall Medical Centers says there is currently an adequate supply of ventilators in area hospitals, and the inventory is monitored daily.

“It is important for everyone in the community to know we are responding to the needs as they arise. Please do not hesitate to come to either of our facilities if you have a medical emergency and need care. Surgical teams remain in place in order to be able to respond to the need for emergency surgeries,” said Cheryl Hays, President of Marshall Medical Centers.

As of Wednesday, 6,657 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Marshall County since the pandemic began.