Marshall Medical Centers staff set to start receiving coronavirus vaccine

Marshall Medical Centers staff members who care for and are in regular contact with coronavirus patients are set to begin receiving the vaccine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This will be the Pfizer vaccine, according to the hospitals.

The news release does not say how many doses are available for workers other than to describe it as “very limited.”

"A booster shot will be necessary three weeks after the initial vaccination,” according to the release.

“Employees are required to fill out a form in order to be included in the first round of vaccinations. The form includes a commitment to be available to get the second shot on Jan. 12-13.”

Also from the release:

Employees who are not included in the first round of vaccinations were assured by Cheryl Hays, MMC president, that their turn is coming.

“Additional vaccine beyond this initial round is expected to be available very soon,” she said in a statement to staff Thursday. “The vaccine created by Moderna is expected to be shipped by the end of the month, and will possibly be here within days of the Pfizer vaccine. Both vaccines are very effective, and both vaccines require two injections. Once the Moderna vaccine is available, we should have sufficient doses to vaccinate all employees who want it.”