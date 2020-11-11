Clear
Marshall Medical Centers sees spike in coronavirus patients over the weekend

Right now, there are twenty six patients with coronavirus at both Marshall Medical North and South.

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 9:05 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

Marshall County hospitals are seeing a spike in coronavirus inpatients that began over the weekend.

The chief nursing officer for Marshall Medical Centers tells WAAY 31 news it's not an increase health officials were expecting.

On Friday, there were seventeen coronavirus patients in the county's two hospitals. Right now, there are twenty six patients with coronavirus at both Marshall Medical North and South.

Seven of those patients are at the north campus and nineteen are at Marshall Medical Center South.

Marshall Medical Centers Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff told WAAY 31 she doesn't know why the hospital saw a spike in coronavirus inpatients over the weekend.

"Over the last several weeks even before the spike, we had a lot of family exposures. We’ve had a lot of patients that ended up being admitted saying you know my whole family has it," said Kathy Woodruff, Chief Nursing Officer for Marshall Medical Centers.

She says right now both hospitals have plenty of beds and they are not near capacity.

"At Marshall South we have a total of twelve ICU beds and six of those are filled with COVID positive patients and at Marshall North we have six ICU beds and we have two COVID patients at North," said Kathy Woodruff, Chief Nursing Officer for Marshall Medical Centers.

Woodruff also said county's nursing homes continue to be impacted by the virus.

"There’s been a lot of patients on both ends of the county that have come from the nursing homes," said Kathy Woodruff, Chief Nursing Officer for Marshall Medical Centers.

Woodruff wants to remind people that if you have any symptoms of coronavirus, you should consult a medical professional on the next steps to take care of your health.

Woodruff said there are total of five people right now on ventilators at both Marshall Medical Centers.

