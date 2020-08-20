Marshall Medical Centers: Number of coronavirus in-patients is declining

Hospitals in Marshall County are reporting a downward trend in the number of coronavirus in-patients.

The chief nursing officer for Marshall Medical Centers said hospitals are seeing a decrease in the number of coronavirus in-patients as well as the number of people coming to the emergency room needing care for coronavirus.

"We've seen a downward trend and I think part of that or most of it has to do with the masking ordinance. It happened about the same time, may just be a coincidence, but I'm going to believe that, that did make a difference," said Kathy Woodruff, Marshall Medical Centers Chief Nursing Officer.

Woodruff said right now there are currently 16 coronavirus in-patients at both Marshall Medical North and South. That number is down from 36 in patients just last month, according to Woodruff.

"We're wearing masks. They're more cautious about it, we're practicing social distancing a little bit better washing our hands, just being a little bit more aware and I think that's what has made the difference," said Woodruff.

Woodruff says the hospital has plenty of beds, ventilators and supplies.

Due to the decrease in coronavirus in-patients, some of the staff have been able to get a little bit of a break. But she says even though the numbers are going down, she still needs the community to follow safety measures to try to stop the spread.

"School is about to start back and that could cause our numbers to spike back up so we really need to keep doing the things we are doing. We need to wear our masks, stay at home if you can. If you're sick, for sure stay at home. Seek advice from your physician or your doctor's office. Be sure to wash your hands. Don't touch your face, you know all the things that we have talked about for several months. Just keep doing those things because they are making a difference," said Woodruff.