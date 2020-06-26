Marshall Medical Center says bilingual staff, services available to help residents amid rising coronavirus cases

Kathy Woodruff, Marshall Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer, says translation services and bilingual staff are available at these hospitals ready to help Spanish speaking residents.

At both Marshall Medical Center North and Marshall Medical Center South, there are staff who speak English and Spanish, as well as an interpreting service on the phone, according to Woodruff.

Although Woodruff says she cannot speak to the demographic breakdown of coronavirus patients in Marshall County, what is certain is the rising number of cases.

“From yesterday to today, we had 89 new positive cases for Marshall County,” said Woodruff, who notes this figure is as of 7 a.m. Friday.

Woodruff says she has seen Marshall County residents of all backgrounds seeking care.

“It’s a mixture of all ages, ethnicities, it’s a mixture of everybody,” Woodruff said.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Hispanic or Latino deaths due to coronavirus have decreased from 4.2% on April 7 to 2.8% on June 26, while confirmed cases of coronavirus among this population have risen in this same period from 2.3% to 10.4%.

Woodruff recommends going to the Alabama Department of Public Health website, where coronavirus information is laid out in simple terms, available in both English and Spanish.

She also wants people to know that Marshall County Health Department is offering free coronavirus testing.