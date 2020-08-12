Marshall Medical Centers reports decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations

Marshall Medical Centers says that, as of Aug. 11, it is treating a total of 16 patients with coronavirus between its two hospitals.

“... these patients are sick or unable to recover without medical attention,” according to a Facebook post.

The patients are isolated from other non-coronavirus patients at both Marshall Medical North and Marshall Medical South.

This Aug. 11 number is a decline in hospitalized patients at the two hospitals.

On Aug. 4, they had a total of 27 hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Almost a month ago on July 14, the hospitals reported a total of 35 coronavirus patients.