Marshall Medical Centers postpone elective surgeries, change visitation rules due to coronavirus

Marshall Medical Centers is once again adjusting its surgery schedules and visitation policies at both its county hospitals due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

Starting Wednesday, all elective outpatient surgeries are temporarily suspended at the hospitals.

This is to increase intensive care capacity.

Beds in the post-anesthesia care units at both hospitals will be converted to ICU beds.

Nursing staff from the surgical teams will provide patient care in support of the increased number of intensive care beds, according to the centers.

Covid-19 patients now are allowed one visitor per day. Last week, the centers eliminated all visitors for those patients.

This covers when the centers are at Red Level. That's in effect until further notice.

Marshall Medical Centers is comprised of North and South hospitals.

See all the new rules below: