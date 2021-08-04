Clear
Marshall Medical Centers North, South end some visitations due to coronavirus

Marshall Medical Centers

'We are having to limit other visitors at times, due to the number of COVID patients in the (Emergency Department) and lobby areas,'

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 5:03 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Marshall Medical Centers is limiting visitors at both its county hospitals due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

No visitors are allowed for patients who have tested positive for coronavirus or who are experiencing symptoms.

“We are having to limit other visitors at times, due to the number of COVID patients in the (Emergency Department) and lobby areas,” according to a Facebook post.

Marshall Medical Centers is comprised of North and South hospitals.

As of Wednesday, Marshall Medical Center North reported it had six Covid inpatients. Marshall Medical Center South reported it had 18 coronavirus inpatients.

