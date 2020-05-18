Marshall County testing center seeing more asymptomatic patients

Despite the county's status as a hot spot, the Marshall County Health Department says the number of people tested hasn't picked up!

Sarah Shelton, the clinic supervisor, told WAAY 31 the number of people tested per week hasn't changed - but they're testing more people who don't necessarily have Coronavirus symptoms.

'"We've been testing about 70 to 100 a week so we've tested a little over 500," she said.

Shelton said the weekly number doesn't change much, but the number of people they test in one day can vary.

"Some days you know we may test 10 and some days we may test 30. It's back and forth," she said.

She said that so far the reopening of some businesses hasn't affected how many tests they do. But, Shelton says the reason people are coming to get tested has shifted.

"A lot of people are just worried and they may not be having symptoms and that kind of thing," she said.

Shelton said the clinic is not running low on any tests or personal protective equipment - so they're confident they can continue the free testing while keeping staff safe.

Because things have remained consistent for the most part, she said not much is changing at the clinic.

They are still remaining open five days a week from 12:30 to 4 p m

If you want to be tested - it's free but you do need to make an appointment.