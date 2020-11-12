Marshall County schools superintendent tests positive for coronavirus

Marshall County School System Superintendent Cindy Wigley has tested positive for coronavirus.

Wigley said she went to a doctor and tested positive Wednesday and is now quarantining at home.

She’s been around students often recently.

'I’ve been out in the schools a lot,” Wigley said. “With the lack of substitutes, I … worked in two lunchrooms last week.”

The school system has not said if any students or staff are now in quarantine due to exposure to Wigley.

