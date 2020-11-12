Marshall County schools going remote through Jan. 5 due to spike in coronavirus cases

All Marshall County School System schools are transitioning to remote learning Friday through Jan. 5 due to the increase of coronavirus in the county.

"With the increase and as multiple students, faculty and staff members are self-isolating, Marshall County Schools will transition to remote learning beginning Friday, November 13, 2020, through January 5, 2021," Superintendent Cindy Wigley said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Wigley announced earlier Thursday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

'I’ve been out in the schools a lot,” Wigley told WAAY 31. “With the lack of substitutes, I … worked in two lunchrooms last week.”

The school system has not said if any students or staff are now in quarantine due to exposure to Wigley.

Wigley said all school will be deep cleaned next week,and that teachers and staff will report to campus on Nov. 30.

Read Wigley's full statement below:

Regarding meal service pick-up, the schedule will be e-mailed to each student’s account.

As a means to continue tracking cases, if your child tests positive during the closure, please contact the school nurse. This will enable us to continue to participate in the Alabama School COVID Tracking System.

Next week all schools will be deep cleaned. Teachers and staff will report to campus on Monday, November 30, 2020. The district is finalizing professional development for teachers for the ExcelEd program. This program will provide teachers with a tool to live stream and/or record lessons for remote learning. We have also purchased Zoom for video conferencing and Edgenuity Concept Coaching for student tutoring in grades 6-12. If your child receives special services, you will be contacted on an individual basis regarding the coordination of those services.

Attached, is the October 27th update of our reopening plan. You can also access updates at www.marshallk12.org.

Thank you for your understanding of our safety efforts. We will all get through this together.