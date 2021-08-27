Marshall County parent speaks out about lack of COVID precautions in school system

Some parents are not​​ happy with how one local system is handling COVID precautions, and one mom has since, pulled her child out of the district altogether.

"These kids, their lives, they're in danger at school and we don't feel like the school is taking that to heart," said Brandi Taylor.

Taylor told us at Brindlee Mountain Primary School, there are several things she and her daughter noticed that made her very uncomfortable.

WAAY-31 took those concerns to school officials in Marshall County.

We spoke with the deputy and assistant superintendent and they told us their main priority is to keep kids and staff safe.

But, the mother and student we spoke with are skeptical of that safety plan.

"Can you show me how close you guys sit...kind of like this," said Lyvvi.

Second grader Lyvvi Taylor says she and her classmates sit closely to each other at Brindlee Mountain Primary School.

"Alabama has the lowest rate for vaccines and it's important for them to practice the temperature checking, the asking questions before the kids even attempt to go inside the building. That needs to be done and it's not being done at all," she said.

Taylor told us she learned of 7 kids in her daughter's class possibly having COVID, and no one​​ from the school has yet to contact her about it.

We spoke with the deputy and assistant superintendent and they both assured us if​​ there's a positive case in her daughter's class, she will be notified.

The assistant superintendent did​​ tell us there are positive cases at the primary school, but couldn't tell us how many.

This has Taylor very concerned.

She has now withdrawn her daughter from school.

Her daughter had COVID before and Lyvvie told us being in school made her nervous and didn't want to get the virus again.

"Whenever I had COVID before, when I was sick I was sick really bad," she said.

The Taylor's are working to find a virtual school option for her child since there's no local option available.

The state is offering one called Alabama Virtual Academy that says they're still open for enrollment.

As far as COVID numbers go across the Marshall County School System there's currently 186 positive cases with students and staff.

Brindlee Mountain High School and the primary school share a campus after the tornado destroyed the building.

The high school has 46 of those positive cases and they are currently closed and moving to virtual for 10 days starting Monday.

The primary school will stay open for now because the district says they only share the cafeteria and they're not facing staffing issues.