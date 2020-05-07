Marshall County Christian-based group helping with food, bills during coronavirus crisis

WAAY 31 learned nearly 30,000 people filed claims for unemployment in the state of Alabama last week.

About 20,000 of those were coronavirus-related.

"There’s a lot of people, a lot of unemployed people in Marshall County right now and all across our state, but I’m here and so this is what I see," said Linda Henry, Marshall County Christian Services Executive Director and Treasurer.

The organization is Christian-based and helps people get the food they need.

It also gives assistance to people needing to pay bills and provides other outreach programs.

As volunteers get these boxes ready to give out to people Friday, Henry says this pandemic has made this year the busiest in her 20 years with the organization.

"We have tripled the number of clients that we have," said Henry.

Henry says she’s expecting at least one hundred families just in the few hours they're open Friday.

“I see daddies coming in my door that have not worked in three weeks with tears in their eyes because they need some food for their kids," said Henry.

Henry says she is blessed to be able to keep up with the demand for food and hopes more donations will pour in after this pandemic is over.

"This is all about community helping community," said Henry.

Henry told WAAY 31 in the second week of the pandemic she served close to 800 families.

She says they have slowed down some, but are anticipating more people to come even after they start back to work.

If you would like to donate or need assistance or food, here is a link to their website: https://marshall-county-christian-services.business.site/