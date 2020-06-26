Marshall County nonprofit says coronavirus spike increasing family stresses

As cases of coronavirus rise in Marshall County, a family centered nonprofit organization stresses the continued risk and severity of spreading coronavirus to loved ones and coworkers.

Zaira Parga, Victim Services Coordinator for Family Services of North Alabama, says this risk is especially high for those working in the poultry processing industry.

"Many of the cases that are rising here in Marshall County are because the chicken plants are open and employees don't know they have the virus and are passing it on to their coworkers," Parga said.

Parga says a major problem is that people without coronavirus symptoms don't take extra precautions after leaving work.

"They think, ‘I don't have coronavirus,’ but they might be breathing or touching their hands without washing their hands and you can pass it on to your children, your partner, your family, especially your parents or your uncles or aunts," Parga said.

She urges these workers in particular to be careful around their children and take proper quarantine measures.

However, she recognizes that not going to work is not an option for many.

“These days nothing is known and no one wants to lose work because it's a check,” Parga said. "But don't risk your health for a job. Don't risk your family especially."

Parga also recommends that employees talk to their employers about the risk because some factories are starting to take more preventive measures.

Although FSNA's focus is on victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence, they are able to help anyone in need.

FSNA’s office is currently open on a limited basis, but they have a 24/7 crisis line: 855-878-9159