Marshall County health official: Coronavirus 'is out of control' in county

A strong message about coronavirus in part of North Alabama!

"Right now, Marshall County is out of control," said Kathy Woodruff, Marshall Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer.

When asked why Woodruff believes the coronavirus is out of control in Marshall County, she attributed it to the increase of cases they are seeing in the county every single day.

"We have 20 positive cases, the next day we have 40 positive cases, the next day we have 60 and then we drop down to 10, but we are not seeing a flattening of the curve at all," said Woodruff.

Wednesday,Woodruff said Marshall Medical Center is seeing a sharp spike in coronavirus patients.

"We really didn't have very many patients in the hospital until two weeks ago. We had one or two or a few here or there, but nothing like we've seen in the past two weeks and this is the nightmare that I really didn't want to see," she said.

She says currently there are a total of seventeen patients with the virus. Thirteen at Marshall Medical Center South and four at Marshall Medical Center North.

"It scares me, you know I don't want to cause panic in the community, but I also want to let everyone know that this is serious, this is very serious," said Woodruff.

Health officials say they can handle the current number of patients but that can change.

"All the information that we have gotten is that they have been able to manage what is going on, they've been able to manage their PPE, they've been able to manage their patients, but that could change," said Judy Smith, Alabama Department of Public Health.

"We're fine with the number of patients we have, we're handling it well, we're prepared, but i'd like to see the numbers go down instead of them continuing to go up," said Woodruff.

Of those 17 patients at Marshall Medical Centers, two are on ventilators.

Health officials stressed the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing your hands as the best ways people can stop the spread of the virus.

Woodruff also said since the pandemic started, they have had 128 people test positive for coronavirus, 58 of them this week alone.