Marshall County Sheriff's Office says community is doing good job following health orders

Marshall County deputies say they want to give a round of applause to the community for following health guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak.

WAAY 31 spoke with them about what they're expecting as close-contact businesses start to reopen.

As more businesses start to reopen, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office says it hopes people will continue to wear masks and stay six feet away from one another, so businesses can stay open.

The spokesperson for the sheriff's office told us since businesses first shut down in March, everyone has been doing their part to follow the health order.

We were told no one has violated the Stay at Home or Safer at Home orders in Marshall County, and businesses have been going the extra mile to keep everything clean and in order.

The spokesman told us deputies will not be looking for violators, but will respond to calls if they come in. He said the office hopes people continue to follow the health order, so businesses can stay open.

Deputies say so far, they haven't had any issues in Marshall County, but if you do see something, they want you to say something and get with them immediately.