The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has several employees out due to coronavirus.

Steve Guthrie, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, confirmed on Monday that around 10 employees, including himself, are out.

He said no one in the jail has the virus, and there are no staffing issues.

Guthrie did say this is more cases at once than what they have dealt with in the past, but the cases do not appear to be severe.

