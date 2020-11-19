Marshall County Sheriff's Office events impacted by coronavirus

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is having to postpone, cancel or adjust some of the holiday events they normally hold this time of year because of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, we learned in the last several weeks, 20 employees at the sheriff's office tested positive. Out of those, 6 were positive in the last 5 days.

"It is a virus. Can't stop it. We're going to have to learn how to live with it," said Phil Sims, Marshall County Sheriff.

Every year, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office puts on events like an annual awards banquet, Operation Brown Elf and Shop with a Cop.

"We would assign police officers to a family, and then, the children would ride with the police officers in a lights and sirens parade to Walmart, and then, they would shop for about an hour and a half," said Richard Bartley, sheriff's office chaplain.

This year, because of the coronavirus, these events are either canceled or being done differently.

Bartley told us one of the ideas the department is coming up with is how to still give 50 children in Marshall County the best Christmas ever.

"Buy gift cards from Walmart and let the officers go to the houses, talk to the parents, talk to the parents, talk to the child, present them with the gift card and then let the parents shop with them," said Bartley.

Sheriff Phil Sims says he's disappointed events like Operation Brown Elf where the department gives out bikes to children in need have to be canceled this year because of the virus.

"It's different times now, it's COVID, but we're trying to do the best we can and keep that program and keep people safe. Last thing we want anyone to do is get someone sick or anything like that," said Sims.

He says those events help the department as much as they help the community.

"That interaction is very special and then they see us from a different light so it's just really beneficial," said Sims.

Even though some events are canceled, the sheriff says the office will continue to be open, and the department is to maintain the same level of service to the community even with the positive cases.

The sheriff also said none of the inmates in the jail have tested positive or have any symptoms, which is a top priority for the department.