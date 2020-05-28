Marshall County Sheriff's Office employees get hazard duty pay

Some men and women on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic are getting some financial relief.

As law enforcement, the Marshall County Sheriff's office employees are essential in keeping the public safe during this pandemic.

That's why the Marshall County Commission voted to give eight two Marshall County Sheriff's Office employees a one-time payment of $400 in hazard duty pay.

They sheriff told WAAY 31 Wednesday’s vote for financial relief was important because his deputies are potentially exposing themselves every time they go out on a call or come to work at the jail.

"Frontline workers, whether it's healthcare, whether it's law enforcement,fire, public safety, EMS, I think they all deserve that hazard duty pay," said Phil Sims, Marshall County Sheriff.

The sheriff told WAAY 31 the money for this hazard duty pay will come out of the county general fund and they are looking into different options including federal assistance to help reimburse some of that cost.

Sims also said so far no inmates at the Marshall County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus.

He said three of his employees did test positive for the virus, but never entered the building.