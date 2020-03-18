Marshall County Sheriff's Office delivers food to families in need

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office was in Brindlee Mountain Wednesday to make sure families and children who rely on feeding programs are taken care of over the next few weeks.

Normally these bags with non-perishable food would go home with some students at certain Marshall County Schools in the Brindlee Mountain area each week.

But with school being out for more than two weeks, there was concern the children wouldn't get the food they need.

That's when the Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputies decided to step in.

“I relayed this information to the sheriff’s office and it was quickly determined that we would get out and deliver to our students," said Kelley Ryan, Marshall County School Resource Officer.

On Wednesday about seven deputies put the bags in their cars and delivered them to about 160 kids and their families at their homes.

"They recognize the school resource officers and when we get to come visit them at their house it’s always a good situation and they see us when we get out of the car and they give us a big hello," said Jimmy Williams, Marshall County School Resource Officer.

Deputies say they are happy to be able to serve the community and make sure these kids and their families get the food they need.

"They normally pick up weekly and we knew that while they were at home, there was no way for them to receive the food that they need, so we are here to serve schools and the community," said Kelley Ryan, Marshall County School Resource Officer.

Deputies will continue to give out bags of food like this one to families in need. They said they’ll do it next week and continue if necessary.

The blessing backpacks are put together from food donations from local churches who get the bags together for the students each week.

