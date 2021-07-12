Marshall County Schools helps students get vaccinated

Marshall County Schools is helping more of their students get protected against COVID-19 by partnering with a nurse practitioner to hold vaccine clinics this week.

Around 30 kids between the ages of 12 and 18 came out to Douglas High School in Marshall County Monday to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're trying to get this virus taken care of by diminishing its ability to infect everybody," said Nell Hannon, nurse practitioner.

Hannon, the nurse practitioner at the vaccine clinic, said that it's very important that kids get vaccinated.

"They're susceptible to getting the virus also and the variant that's out there is pretty potent and as they go to school there's going to be an awful lot of interaction by the kids," said Hannon.

Something kids, including Hannon's own grandchildren, didn't have as much of last year during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I would hate to be a kid today and have that whole year just not being able to be around my friends and all of the things that go along with being in school," said Hannon.

And it's not just kids that Hannon is encouraging to get vaccinated because right now in Marshall County only around 31% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

"I think that if we could get more people vaccinated we'd probably be in a better shape and if we can get these kids vaccinated that's a heck of a lot of improvement in our outcome," said Hannon.

There will be three more vaccine clinics in Marshall County this week with the next one being held in the lunchroom at the DAR campus Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The vaccine clinics will also happen again the first week of August so kids can get their second dose.