Marshall County Schools closing Monday, before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown

Marshall County Schools will close starting Monday, before Alabama's mandatory public school shutdown.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that all Alabama public schools would be in session Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and then closed Thursday through April 3 as part of the state's effort to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Superintendent Cindy Wigley released this statement Saturday:

On the evening of March 13, 2020, Governor Kay Ivey declared a State of Emergency for the State of Alabama. Although the press release stated dates of school closure, a local decision has been made to modify dates. Marshall County Schools and all school facilities will be closed beginning Monday, March 16. Current plans are to reopen Monday, April 6. All school related activities are cancelled beginning Monday, March 16, including athletics, athletic practice, prom and all other extracurricular activities. We know how important these activities are to our students and will make every effort to reschedule at a later date.

Resources and links for students to use for practicing reading, math, and other academic skills can be accessed by visiting www.marshallk12.org. Printed skills practice packets will be placed in a sealed container in the front of all schools for parents to pick up if they choose to.

Contact information and other resources such as a listing of local food banks will be located on our website. We have received several calls from individuals and churches from our incredible communities asking how they can help. We encourage all who would like to give to the cause to donate to our local food banks.

Thanks for all you do. We will get through this.

Cindy Wigley

