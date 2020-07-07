Marshall County Medical Centers see increase in coronavirus patients at hospital

Marshall Medical Centers are seeing an increase of coronavirus patients at facilities.

Kathy Woodruff, chief nursing officer for Marshall Medical Centers, says their emergency department is very busy with coronavirus patients.

"We've been very busy at Marshall Medical Centers seeing a significant increase in our positive COVID-19 patients," said Woodruff.

Woodruff says there are a total of 28 coronavirus patients currently at both Marshall Medical Centers.

They're split evenly with 14 at both locations. Six patients are in the ICU at the north campus, five are in ICU at the south branch.

"It's very serious in Marshall County right now," said Woodruff.

Woodruff says the hospitals are prepared if cases continue to rise in the county.

"I anticipate that we will see some increases from this weekend, but it will be probably two or three weeks before we see that," she said.

She also says because of the number of patients they are seeing, wait times at the hospitals for other patients could increase.

"We have plenty of supplies that we need and equipment, so that's not a worry. I am concerned with the volume of patients that we see, but I think we can handle it. I just want people to be aware in the community though that they may see some delays and some things like that because of the number of patients that we are seeing," said Woodruff.

Woodruff says she stands by her comment from last month, that coronavirus is out of control in Marshall County.

"This is a great place to live and I hate seeing the sickness that we're seeing and the number of people that are affected at all ages," said Woodruff.

While the hospital is not a testing center, it will do coronavirus tests if someone shows up to the ER with symptoms.

Woodruff said it's best to go to a physician's office, local clinic, or testing site if you want to get tested for coronavirus.

According to Alabama Department of Public Health's website, there are at least 4 testing sites in Marshall County, including the Marshall County Department of Public Health.