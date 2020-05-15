Marshall County Courthouse to reopen with new safety measures

Marshall County Courthouse employees are prepping to reopen on Monday, but there are some rules you need to know if you head there next week.
If you come to the courthouse, you'll need a face covering, and be prepared to have your temperature taken.
Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 won't be allowed in the building. People will also need to keep a distance of six feet away from others, which will be aided through a new foot traffic flow in the courthouse.
Anyone needing probate, revenue, board of registrars and the court system needs to go through the front door. That's the one near Gunter Avenue.
Anyone needing county agent, PALS, veteran’s affairs or Neena’s Courthouse Grill needs to go through the ground floor entrance near Taylor Street.
There is security at the courthouse, which includes deputies.
