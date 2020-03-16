Marshall County Courthouse closing to prevent spread of coronavirus

The Marshall County Courthouse will close to the public on Tuesday.
It will remain closed until April 5 to help reduce the threat and spread of coronavirus.
Find more about the local impact of coronavirus here.
