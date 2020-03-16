Clear

Marshall County Courthouse closing to prevent spread of coronavirus

It will remain closed until April 5.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 2:49 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 2:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Marshall County Courthouse will close to the public on Tuesday.

It will remain closed until April 5 to help reduce the threat and spread of coronavirus.

