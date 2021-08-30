Clear
Marshall County Correctional Facility inmate dies from Covid-19

About one-third of the inmate population is vaccinated against coronavirus, according to officials

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 11:29 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Marshall County Correctional Facility inmate has died of Covid-19.

Joseph Campbell died Friday at Marshall Medical North, according to a news release from Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims released Monday.

Sims said Campbell booked into the jail on July 30 on dissemination/display of child pornography and possession of obscene materials charges. On Aug. 14, he was admitted to Marshall Medical North for evaluation.

The release said there are no current positive Covid-19 cases in the jail, but that one inmate with the virus is in the ICU at Marshall Medical North and another with the virus is in Huntsville Hospital.

About one-third of the inmate population is vaccinated against coronavirus, Sims said.

