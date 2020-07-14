Marshall County Coroner's Office explains reason for mobile morgue unit

The Marshall County Coroner's office has reactivated a mobile morgue unit.

The unit was first put in place in April, but was reactivated on Monday.

"In the event we have more deaths, then we've gotta have more room to store bodies," said Chris Brock, Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner.

Brock says right now they are at capacity for storing bodies, which is why they have reactivated a mobile morgue unit which sits at Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville.

"We have storage space for 2 bodies. We’re already at capacity with our normal cooler and we’re also assisting the funeral homes, if a person was to pass from COVID-19 they have to go through a two-week quarantine process for the family that was exposed before they have services and we want to be able to help them out with storage of the bodies until they can have the services with the families," said Brock.

Brock says because of space issue and the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the county, they want to be prepared.

"Without a pandemic going on, we normally don't have an issue with storage," said Brock.

This is not the first time the mobile unit has been in place.

It was first installed back in April. Brock says they've never had to use the unit and they hope they'll never have to.

But with cases rising, they want to be ready if needed.

"That’s our job. To be prepared for anything," said Brock.