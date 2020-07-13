Marshall County Coroner re-activates mobile morgues as coronavirus cases rise

The Marshall County Coroner's Office announced Monday that it will re-activate its mobile morgue units due to the “dramatic increase in the number of positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths” caused by coronavirus.

The mobile units first came out in April. They are freezer trucks kept on standby. (Read more HERE)

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said then that the units are not meant to frighten the public.

They are part of a mass fatality plan. The coroner’s office only has room to store two bodies at a time.

When the mobile units were announced in April, Marshall County had just been labelled a “hotspot” by Huntsville Hospital.

On April 14, the county had 34 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths since data began being collected in March.

On July 13, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported a total of 2,050 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in Marshall County.