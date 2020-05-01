Marshall County Commission to discuss reopening the courthouse

Marshall County officials will meet to discuss reopening the courthouse at 9 a.m. Friday morning.
Courthouse staff have been working inside the Marshall County Courthouse, but it has been closed to the public. That could change on Friday after the commission meets.
We're told multiple options will be discussed. Keep in mind if you do want to attend, only 24 people will be allowed inside to help with social distancing.
That limit includes commission members and staff. The meeting will also be streamed online.
