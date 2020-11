The Marshall County Commission has postponed its meeting scheduled for Nov. 11 due to coronavirus cases among county employees.

The meeting will now be held on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Chairman Jim Hutchinson said on Monday that several people in the commission’s office tested positive.

Those in contact are getting tested, including himself, Hutchinson said. He said he’s unaware of any issues at the courthouse, but the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is also dealing with cases.