Marshall County Commission Chairman says mandatory masking hasn't been discussed yet by commission

Health experts all say the easiest way to stop the spread of coronavirus is to wear a face mask.

Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson says the commission is trying to do everything it can to keep you safe, but that doesn’t include mandatory masking.

"This hasn't been discussed in the county commission meeting, I haven't discussed it with any of the commissioners, so I really wouldn't want to comment on that," he said.

Before you enter the Marshall County Courthouse, everyone gets their temperatures checked and they also are recommending people wear masks inside.

County officials have given out more than 10,000 masks to people entering the courthouse since it reopened.

"I think we're doing about everything we can do," said Hutcheson.