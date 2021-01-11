Huntsville's Mars Music Hall hosts watch party for College Football Playoff National Championship

People are coming to the Mars Music Hall in Huntsville Monday night to cheer on the Crimson Tide and Ohio State University as they compete in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Von Braun Center and Mars Music Hall are hosting a watch party for the big game. They limited the capacity to 200 guests. This allowed them to follow CDC guidelines and ensure tables are six feet apart.

Samantha Nielsen, PR Manager for the Von Braun Center, said the watch party gives people a chance to watch some football in a fun atmosphere while staying safe.

“I think this is a great way. You know, during this time this whole past year, it’s been difficult for everybody, just quarantining and not being able to get out and do the things that you typically would. So, I think just to get out and engage mentally is big for people.”