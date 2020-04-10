Many in North Alabama facing financial hardship as coronavirus crisis continues

You may be one of the millions of Americans who filed for unemployment in the past three weeks.

It's a scary feeling for a lot of us not knowing where or when our next paycheck will come from or if it will come at all.

"Nothing like this has happened in our lifetime," said Elizabeth Caudle, who filed for unemployment.

The mother of two says she has not slept well since March 16 when she filed for unemployment because her company temporarily shut down due to coronavirus.

With no money coming in, and no job to go to, she has too much time to worry about paying her bills.

"Just have another day of no money, needing bills paid and worrying about are we going to be able to go back to the job that i had and that’s just a lot of stress to think about because it’s so many unknowns," said Caudle.

Caudle says she finally received that money Friday.

"I think I actually had this moment of a few tears falling down my cheeks knowing that I can pay our power bill," she said.

"Thank goodness Huntsville Utilities put off the disconnect notice because I would have been disconnected on Monday, because I couldn’t pay it. But I paid my power bill this morning and that made me feel 100 times better knowing we’re going to have a house. We are going to have power."

She hopes to share a positive message to people who going through the same thing, knowing so many are experiencing the same fears and anxieties.

"Just talk, don’t let depression set in because you don’t have that income right now. You know, things will be better," said Caudle.

Caudle says she is finally able to start to work a little from home and her employer and coworkers have been helpful though all of this.