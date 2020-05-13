Many Huntsville churches not yet ready to open for Wednesday services

It's been several weeks since Wednesday night served as a church night across north Alabama, and May 13th was no different.

WAAY31 checked in with churches throughout the area and learned the majority of them did not host in-person services today even though the state's coronavirus health order has been amended to allow them to do so.

WAAY31 reached out to dozens of churches and not one of them was ready to hold an in person service. St. Thomas Episcopal Church had a service, but like so many others, it was strictly virtual.

"We aren't even at the point of being able to open up and have in person worship experiences, but we've been talking about it and preparing for it for weeks. That day is coming, it's not right now for us," Reverend Paul Pradat said.

Pradat says St. Thomas Episcopal aims to open its doors to the public in June with a plan to help people social distance while in the church. Until then, Pradat says they'll keep having virtual-only services.

"There has been a pretty steep learning curve for us, unlike other churches that were doing this before this ever happened, we've had to step up and learn a lot, but we've also realized how important it is moving forward," Pradat said.

Pradat says he misses seeing the church pews filled on Wednesdays and Sundays.

"It's been somewhat lonely, because you don't have the normal traffic coming through the church, you don't have the consistent sort of connection with a group of people," Pradat said.

While the church still finds a way to connect online with its community, it's not the same, but for many churches, it will have to do.

"We miss them. We miss the chance to be together, we miss the community. This is built around and based on the notion of community," Pradat said.

WAAY31 learned the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntsville had an in-person service on Wednesday morning, where about 20 people showed up. The church does not have a clear timeline of expanding services in the future.