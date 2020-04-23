Manufacturing facilities take precautions to protect their essential workers

Since they were classified as "essential businesses" in Alabama health orders, manufacturing facilities around the state were allowed to stay open and operating throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Because workers are still coming in, it made it imperative that companies take steps to keep workers as safe as possible.

For Brown Precision in Huntsville, this week brought another level of safety precautions: staggered work shifts. Co-CEO Greg Brown said creating two shifts, one that goes from Monday through Wednesday and another from Thursday through Saturday, comes in addition to some other precautions already in place.

"We're lucky. We have 80,000 square feet, 140 people so it's really easy for us to stay separated. We've brought in companies to spray and sanitize everything," said Brown.

He said work slowed dramatically for his company because of coronavirus-related restrictions. Compared to this time last year, Brown said that their revenue plummeted by 46 percent.

He said the manufacturing work they do for medical implants is still doing well, and in some areas has gone up, but it's a much different story for their work in aerospace.

"On the aviation side, it's just crickets. Add to the fact that we were doing a lot of work for the Boeing 737 Max, which is currently grounded," said Brown.

Other manufacturers are also taking extra measures to keep employees safe. Like Brown Precision, Tyson Foods, which has a processing plant in Albertville, said in a statement that they are checking worker temperatures as employees arrive at their facilities around the country.

Tyson also mandated face coverings and started doing additional cleaning.

On Thursday, Senator Doug Jones sent a letter to Governor Kay Ivey urging that the state create an Alabama Health Care Manufacturing Task Force.

"The shortage of PPE, ventilators, and other vital health care related items that we have seen in the course of dealing with this pandemic has demonstrated that our supply chains in the health care space are too dependent on foreign suppliers and not as diversified as they need to be,” said Jones.

“While a number of businesses in Alabama and across the country are stepping up and re-purposing facilities during this pandemic to make these critical items, it is likely that they will return to their original purpose once the crisis has subsided. It is my view, however, that the United States needs to make a concerted effort to reduce our dependence on foreign suppliers of items essential to the delivery of healthcare, just as we did with foreign suppliers of oil a number of years ago.”"