Manna House hopes to remain open during coronavirus pandemic

As many of us flock to stores to stock up on food for possible quarantine during the coronavirus crisis, there are many people in our community who can't afford to do that.

The Manna House in Huntsville is helping them, and says it will do so for as long as it can.

At the Manna House they are making sure people line up ten at a time and then have five feet of space in between to make sure people stay healthy.

"We believe the community helps the community," said Fran Fluhler, Director of the Manna House.

Fluhler says they will continue to stay open for as long as possible during this pandemic.

She says they have trained for situations like this and are taking extra precautions to keep people safe.

That includes hand washing and practicing social distancing.

She says with many people who maybe facing financial hardship after being impacted by the coronavirus, they can come here to the Manna House for food.

"They need good and they don’t qualify for food stamps, they don’t know where to go to get help, it’s very key that we can stay open as long as possible," said Fluhler.

The Manna House open and operating Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 7pm.

They need donations like deodorant, adult diapers, size 5 and 6 diapers for kids, mac and cheese in boxes, individual size bag of chips, peanut butter crackers, jelly, and money.

You can drop off donations during their hours of operation or write a check.

The address is 2110 Memorial Parkway, Huntsville AL, 35801.