Man convicted of Madison County robbery dies after testing positive for coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said on Wednesday that an inmate convicted of a robbery in Madison County died after testing for coronavirus.

Glenn Nelson Anderson, 73, was serving a 23-year sentence at Hamilton Aged and Infirmed. He died on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

ADOC says Anderson was housed within Hamilton Aged and Infirmed’s infirmary and had been moved to level-two quarantine after close contact with another inmate who tested positive for coronavirus.

Anderson was considered high-risk due to pre-existing health conditions and was tested for the virus on Nov. 23. After testing positive, he was moved to medical isolation and remained there until his death.

