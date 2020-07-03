Madison restaurant temporarily closes to avoid possible coronavirus exposure

A Madison restaurant is temporarily closing its door due to the threat of coronavirus.

Hunt Club Burgers n Grill announced on its Facebook page that a partner of one of its employees has symptoms similar to those of coronavirus.

Rather than wait for that person’s coronavirus test results to come in, the restaurant decided to be proactive for the safety of employees and customers and temporarily shut down.

The restaurant plans to re-open Monday after a thorough cleaning.

See their full message below: