Madison police officer quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus

The City of Madison confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a Madison police officer tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantined at home.

The city says two officers that previously tested positive have been cleared and returned to work after two weeks.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley provided the following statement:

“In response to growing COVID-19 cases in Madison County, our local law enforcement has been taking precautions during their interactions at work and with the broader community. Currently, one officer has tested positive and is quarantined at home. Two officers who previously tested positive have been cleared and returned to work after two weeks. Our Police Department has not experienced any staffing issues, and School Resource Officers have helped fill any needs throughout this time. If any employee has potential exposure on or off duty, or simply does not feel well, they are asked to self-quarantine and/or be tested. All Madison employees have been required to wear masks since May 8th and continue to sanitize work stations along with other common spaces.”