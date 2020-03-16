Madison police modify operations to limit coronavirus exposure of public safety personnel

Madison police say they are modifying operations in an effort to limit exposure of public safety personnel and to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The department says the following practices will be in place until further notice:

· All persons involved in private property vehicle collisions and roadway collisions that do not result in injury or significant property damage will be directed by Madison Police Dispatch to exchange the appropriate information and given an event number of the call for insurance purposes. MPD will continue response to collisions with injuries and significant property damage.

· Victim-only calls will be reported by phone to officers who will be assigned to “Alternative Response” at the Madison Police Department. Calls for service that do not have a crime scene, do not involve physical injury or require EMTs/ Medical treatment, and the offender/ suspect is no longer on the scene will be reported via phone. Other calls such as breaking and entering to automobiles, burglaries, criminal mischief resulting in damages less than $500.00 will also be reported over the phone. Other calls may also be directed by MPD Dispatch to officers working Alternative Response as evaluated. The MPD will continue to respond to calls involving injury, significant property damage, and in-progress calls where the offender/ suspect is, or is believed to be, still on scene.

· The MPD will suspend finger-printing services at the Madison Police Department on Hughes Road, as well as limit other services normally provided at the lobby windows of the Records Division. We ask that requests for services at the Records window be kept to a minimum.

· Madison Police Officers carry Personal Protective Equipment that is intended to limit their risk of exposure to possible illness. The public may see an officer wearing medical style masks. We ask that you do not make assumptions that officers are interacting with persons who are ill, but remember they are taking every precaution to remain well so that we can continue to protect and serve.

· Madison Police School Resource Officers and Detectives’ duties have also been modified so that SROs are supplementing shifts, assisting with Alternative Response and Detectives will be available to assist in uniform patrol should the need arise. Detectives will be available for case follow-up and contact by phone.

MPD Officers will continue to patrol our neighborhoods, businesses, and streets of our city. We remain dedicated to serving and protecting our community regardless of the challenges we face.

We encourage all citizens to follow the direction of the Alabama Department of Public Health in washing hands with soap and water often, keeping a six foot distance from others as much as possible, covering mouths and noses when coughing and sneezing, and using hand sanitizer, and limiting gatherings in order to reduce the spread of illness.

Below are numbers for the Madison Police Department and Dispatch:

Madison Police Department: 256-772-5687 or, Madison Police Dispatch: 256-722-7190.