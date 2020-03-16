Madison organization helping reduce potential coronavirus exposure to veterans

Honored Legacies for Veterans, a non-profit organization in Madison, is providing food, supplies, and comfort for senior-aged veterans to reduce the chances they'll contract coronavirus.

"This organization is made up of veterans aged 70 and older, and so there was a bit of panic," Chris Batte, co-founder of the organization, said.

It serves more than 50 veterans in Madison County, helping preserve their legacies and stories for future generations, but that mission has suddenly changed.

"This last two weeks, that has literally changed to trying to preserve their lives, so that they remain here," Batte said.

On Monday, volunteers gathered to plan ways to contact veterans, getting them food, clothing, gas - whatever they need to prevent them from having to leave the house. The coronavirus is especially threatening to the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

"We can go out and we can take care of things for them so that they don't have to go out in the community and their exposure can be reduced," Batte said.

Batte says that's just half of the group's new-found mission. With these veterans quarantined, she says loneliness is an enemy that must be fought. Cards are being made as volunteers plan to stay in contact and check on the veterans, during this time of separation.

"An elderly person can die of loneliness just as easily, and isolation, so we are encouraging they call them a couple of times a week, send a card out once every week or two," Batte said.

If you know of a senior veteran who could use help, you can call 931-409-3812