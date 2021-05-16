Madison mother and daughter duo get vaccinated to fight COVID pandemic

Sunday, one mother and daughter duo are on their way to being fully vaccinated, together.

This comes after the FDA approved the use of the Pfizer vaccination shot for kids ages 12 to 15.

Right now, you can go to Huntsville Hospital, CVS and Walgreens to schedule an appointment.

The mom and daughter we spoke with told us their decision to do this is solely on their own and wanting to be apart of history.

The 14-year-old has received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday and she says she feels good knowing now she'll be protected from the virus.

"I'm just excited to go do stuff without all those restrictions and stuff," said Mila Shields.

Mila may only be 14-years-old but she's taking this pandemic seriously.

The Federal Drug Administration authorized the use of Pfizer for children between the ages of 12 and 15.

Mila's mom, Noelle Shields, says this is the beginning to a new life for them both.

"We feel like we're a lot safer and we're not going to inadvertently transmit to anyone else," she said.

Noelle has a compromised immune system but got vaccinated herself after speaking with her doctor.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging more people to get vaccinated...even kids.

That's because studies show kids can spread viruses easily to others and right now, data is showing kids may experience mild symptoms after the shot.

"I'm a little nervous about it because I'm already tired as it is and I don't want to make it worse. But I'm also really excited because I think I'm very lucky to be getting this," said Mila.

For the Shields, getting vaccinated means being reunited with Mila's grandmother and protecting others.

"I felt so much more confident. Even though I still wear my mask, but confident about not getting it from someone who doesn't care if I get it," said Noelle.

Shields told WAAY-31 as a mother. she will never tell you what you should do with your child...but to do the research on your own and speak with a doctor on what's best for you and your child.

She knows as a parent, they'll do whatever they feel is best and right for their child.