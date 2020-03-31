Clear

Madison mayor, Huntsville area health professionals to discuss coronavirus response

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 8:55 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A news conference is being held Tuesday at noon in Madison County about the area’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

We expect to hear from EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Dr. Pam Hudson with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services CEO Jon Howell.

