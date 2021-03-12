Madison doctor explains research showing eating disorders could be linked to coronavirus isolation

Research shows prolonged isolation, similar to what coronavirus has forced on so many, can lead to unhealthy habits, which in turn can cause eating disorders.

WAAY 31 spoke with a doctor in Madison about why it's important to keep healthy eating habits at the forefront of your day, every day.

Eating disorders can grow from the smallest of habits, so eating a balanced diet, including fruits and vegetables, is still​ important to keep your body functioning properly. If you don't, and you start snacking on things like chips and candy often, things start to go downhill.

Dr. Jeff Brassart told us that's just the half of it.

"Our body is designed specifically to function at maximum with certain types of food groups and certain balances, so that when our body needs immediate energy or it needs to take energy to storage, then it's readily available to us," he said.

Dr. Brassart is a pediatrician at Cornerstone Pediatrics in Madison. He told us when the body doesn't get the right nutrients, it affects the way you move and act.

With thousands of Americans in heightened isolated situations, it can affect your eating habits and mental health. That, in turn, can make some think less of themselves, which can lead to worse things like not eating at all or overeating.

Dr. Brassart says there's no excuse to not try and be better.

"People are making a very strong effort to get us through it and to make it where we can get out and be safe again," he said.

With Safer at Home orders gradually relaxing as COVID numbers trend downward, there's more time to be out with friends safely and to visit family members from a distance.

Dr. Brassart says it all starts with just keeping an open line of communication with people we trust and making that​​ a priority.

"You have to do it with such an intention that you are designing it to be consistent to help motivate you in your interactions and your whole physiological being," he said.

Dr. Brassart says even though many activities have been halted, there are small things you can do daily to keep on the positive side, like taking a daily walk around your neighborhood and just taking time to enjoy the slowdown of it all.