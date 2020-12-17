Madison church cancels in-person services during the holidays due to area's coronavirus spike

A church in Madison cancelled in-person services over the holidays due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases that has local hospitals reaching capacity.

Asbury United Methodist Church announced on its website that services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, will be online only.

The church had held both in-person and online services for several months now.

As of Thursday, Dec. 17, 18,184 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Madison County since the pandemic began, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The church provided the following statement on its website:

With rising cases and our local hospitals reaching capacity, we are committed to love our neighbors well. As a church family, we believe worshiping together ONLINE ONLY for our Madison campus for Christmas Eve is the best way to care for our congregation and staff, our community, and local health care workers. Harvest Campus info will be released soon.

In addition, our Madison Campus will also worship ONLINE ONLY on December 27 and January 3 at 10am as we do our part to keep anticipated spikes after Christmas low within our congregation. We will release more info about our next steps in the beginning of January.

We look forward to continue worshipping together through our mobile platform, and are keeping you in our prayers for a safe and healthy holiday season.