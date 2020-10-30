Madison cancels Christmas parade due to coronavirus concerns

The city of Madison announced Friday that it is canceling the annual Christmas parade “in an effort of public health caution” due to coronavirus.

The city’s news release said there still will be holiday events, though they’ll be either virtual or with ample social distancing to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Read more from the city below:

The Madison Station Historical Preservation Society will host multiple opportunities for our community to enjoy.

The 2nd Annual Christmas Capers will be a virtual event.

The tradition honors Madison's community history; during years of the Great Depression in the early 1930s, 'Doc' Hughes started a holiday tradition dubbed the “Christmas Chicken Capers.”

On Christmas Eve, Hughes would toss live chickens from the roof. The chickens had tags attached to their legs, and people could redeem the tags for prizes in Hughes’ store. Anyone who caught the chickens received the prizes and kept the chicken for Christmas dinner.

This year, the rubber chickens will be tossed from Hughes Hardware with our community joining via Facebook live stream.

Community members can submit their names and contact information to the Historical Society at MSHPSociety@gmail.com for a chance to win a "prized chicken."

Additional COVID-cautious events include several walking tours of the Historic Homes on Church, Arnett, Front and Maple Street that will be socially distanced in small groups.

The Polar Express Christmas Tree Trail will also showcase the spirit of the season along Main and Front Street.

Residents can also jingle some joy on Christmas Eve while we ask our community to ring bells at 6 p.m. for two minutes, ringing in hope and joy.

Watch for dates and additional information on MadisonAL.gov and our social platforms, or contact Debbie Overcash at MSHPSociety@gmail.com for more details.